How to get skin cases in CS2

Every CS2 player must have at least once opened a case in-game to get skins, while others do it all the time. And we must admit, it’s pretty fun.

From one of the most prestigious skins in the game to a more common one, the thrill of opening cases should never be underestimated. Unfortunately, players won’t often get luxurious loot from opening cases, but the feeling of opening a case in CS2 to find a knife is tough to describe.

There are currently hundreds of different skins for every available weapon in the game. Some of them have their name written in gray or blue, which means they are more common. Others, like purple, red, and pink, are rare and are usually given to popular weapons like AK-47, AWP, and the Desert Eagle.

Players might also get a gold drop from a case, which, depending on what case they are opening, will mean they will get a random knife or gloves skin. Every skin also has its own degradation rate. The skins with the worst quality are “Battle-Scarred,” while the best are “Factory New.”

The AK-47 has a lot of gorgeous skins, like the Vulcan. Image via Valve

At least once a year, Valve will release new skins for CS2. The first case of 2023 is the Revolution Case, which most notably added a red AK-47 and M4A4 to the game, along with a pink AWP, P200, and UMP-45, and several lesser-rare skins.

If you’re eager to put your hands on one of the cases in CS2, here’s how you do it.

How to get cases in CS2

There are a few ways to get cases in CS2. The simplest and most expensive way is to buy them from other players via the Steam market. The prices, however, vary depending on how rare the case is, and what skins it contains. Therefore, some of them may set you back a lot.

A much cheaper way to get cases in CS2 is to simply play the game. Every player can get them at the end of each game, independently of whether it’s a matchmaking game, casual, wingman mode, or even a match on one of the custom servers. These drops are rare, though, so you’d need to sink a lot of hours into the game to get them.

Some cases are obtainable via completing missions of various operations that are added to CS2. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to replay operations from the past, so players will need to wait for the next one to come around.

There is also one other way to get your hands on exclusive cases. To do so, players need to obtain a viewer pass for a Major tournament and then complete Pick’Em challenges.

How to open CS2 cases

To open a CS2 case, players will need to purchase a case’s respective key from the Steam Community Market.

Right click on the case you’d like to open and choose Unlock Container. Screenshot by Dot Esports The interactive case opening interface in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the key, launch CS2 and head over to your inventory. Search for the case and right click on it and select Unlock Container. You’ll be forwarded to the case unlocking interface where you’ll get to use your key to open the case.

