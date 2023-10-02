How to fix CS2 community servers not working

Community servers have always played a vital role in fostering Counter-Strike’s vibrant community, hence the confusion when fans couldn’t see a single server listed in CS2, making them wonder whether community servers are working.

With CS2 taking the franchise to Source 2, players expected community servers to capitalize on the change, offering more customizability options and smoother gameplay. After the initial excitement of the launch settled, many wanted to return to their favorite community servers only to find the game servers list in CS2 empty.

Can you fix the community servers not working error in CS2

No, players can’t fix the community servers list not working error in CS2. I tried to apply multiple filters and tested different combinations, but the community servers list remained empty.

This doesn’t mean that community servers are no more, however. CS2 came out on Sept. 27, 2023, and the community server list issue has been heavily affecting players during the game’s release period. Chances are the community servers we all love could be carried over to CS2 at a later date.

Knowing Valve, I think community servers were unlikely to be given an opportunity to migrate to CS2 before the game’s release, which would explain their current absence from the game.

If you’re an avid community server player, you’ll have to wait until they’re ready to be featured in CS2. In the meantime, you can check out the best CS2 cases to open and the best CS2 skins to grow your collection.

How to join community servers in CS2

CS2 community servers are likely to become available over time, meaning you’ll need to check the game servers list frequently. To join a community server in CS2 when they become available, you’ll need to follow the steps below.

Launch CS2. Choose Play. Select the Globe icon located next to Practice and Matchmaking. Select a server and choose Connect.

Once the Community Servers start going live in CS2, this list will start filling.

Where can you find CS2 community servers?

The game servers list in CS2 is often the first place that players check out to find community servers. Alternatively, you can also check out Discord and Reddit communities to discover more servers that might not be highlighted on CS2’s server list.

