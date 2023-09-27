CS2 launch brings refreshed community server browser to Steam

Finally, it's here, but you'll have to find another way to find your favorite surf map.

Counter-Strike 2 is finally here. With the launch of the new title today comes a bevy of updates to the core game, including one long-time players are going to need to note: the community server browser has moved.

Instead of browsing the community servers inside Counter-Strike itself, the browser is now in Steam. Players can still access the browser from inside CS2, but the game will open a Steam tab for the browser instead of remaining in the client.

The new community server browser is outside of the game ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/l64P5Zp63m — Jacky (@Jackyesports) September 27, 2023



Community servers are a core part of the Counter-Strike experience. From deathmatch servers for players to warm up in, to retake servers for players to get in speedy rounds, to “KZ” servers that help players practice their movement, Valve has long allowed the community to cook up just about whatever they want using their assets.

Of course, there’s lots of other things that have changed in CS2. The old MR30 round system, first to 16 rounds wins, is gone. The new system is MR24, with halves only lasting 12 rounds, first to 13 rounds wins. Skins have been updated too, with many of the shinier skins receiving a huge face lift. Additionally, instead of being stuck in a bad buy for the upcoming round, before the round begins you can sell back weapons purchased so you can save with your team.

Counter-Strike, one of gaming’s titans, has finally modernized. As long as the game maintains connections with its community and hones in on the competitive integrity of the experience, the game will continue to thrive in 2023 and beyond.

About the author