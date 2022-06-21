Heroic adds Jabbi to CS:GO lineup

Heroic has confirmed the addition of Jabbi to its CS:GO roster. The 18-year-old will replace refrezh, who was benched on June 18.

In the announcement, the player didn’t hide his excitement about joining Heroic, who have arguably been the best Danish team over the course of the last several months. “It is a team that plays exciting CS while consistently being in the top 5. I am looking forward to proving myself,” he said. He also added that he’s already familiar with several Heroic players and that the team is the perfect place for him to develop.

“We are getting one of the most promising young players in Denmark. He is 18 years old and has already performed at two CS:GO Majors,” said Oliver Valsgaard, the head of esports operations at Heroic. “He is very mature for his age, communicates well, and he can aim.”

Since August 2020, Jabbi has played under the Copenhagen Flames banner. At the end of last year, they reached the Legends Stage of the PGL Stockholm Major 2021, and this year they advanced to the playoffs of the PGL Antwerp Major.

Despite a strong performance at the Major tournament, though, the roster was expected to split up since the org couldn’t find a suitable buyer for its five players. Right now, only Zyphon and HooXi remain on the lineup, with nicodoz and roeJ joining Fnatic on June 3.

Heroic have been in HLTV’s top 10 since April 19, 2021, and have since won ESL Pro League Season 13. It comes as a surprise that refrezh has been benched, but Valsgaard explains that “at Heroic we are willing to risk something very good at the chance to become the very best.”

Heroic’s new roster will debut at IEM Cologne 2022, which begins on July 5.