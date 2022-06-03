Fnatic signs roeJ and nicodoz to CS:GO roster

Fnatic has unveiled the addition of roeJ and nicodoz to its CS:GO roster.

Both players have joined the organization from Copenhagen Flames. They made a name for themselves during impressive appearances at recent Majors. Copenhagen Flames made it to playoffs at the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major and were one game away from doing so at PGL Stockholm Major in 2021.

CS:GO Roster Update: We're excited to welcome both @nicoodoz & @roeJcsgo to our Pro Squad, amongst other changes.



Join us in welcoming Nico & Fredrik to the Black & Orange, and read all about the updates here: pic.twitter.com/0v3vKBmlmU — FNATIC (@FNATIC) June 3, 2022

Fnatic are looking to get back on their feet after an unsuccessful start to the year. The team failed to qualify for the Antwerp Major and earlier lost in the quarterfinals of ESL Pro League Season 15. They also fell short in the closed qualifier for IEM Dallas 2022. In May, the team announced that they were down to two players, KRIMZ and mezii, benching ALEX and pozion and looking to revamp the roster.

Patrik Sattermon, chief gaming officer of Fnatic, explained in a video that the organization is still holding trials for the fifth player of the squad and is also monitoring the transfer market. Once the remaining piece of the puzzle has been found, the full lineup will be announced.

Copenhagen Flames, on the other hand, were one of the hottest lineups on sale following the latest CS:GO Major. The organization wanted to sell the roster after the Stockholm Major, but couldn’t close the deal with any other org, and reportedly started considering individual offers after the event in Antwerp.

After their loss versus ENCE in Belgium, roeJ didn’t hide the fact that it was probably the roster’s last dance in an interview with Dexerto. “It’s been such a wonderful ride…I’m really happy that we made this roster,” he said.

Fnatic will compete in the Pinnacle Cup Championship 2022 in Lund, Sweden, which begins on June 8.