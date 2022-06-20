HEAP joins Fnatic CS:GO lineup on trial

Fnatic has signed former Dignitas player Ludvig “⁠HEAP⁠” Alonso on trial to round out its CS:GO team, the organization announced today.

The 22-year-old has been practicing with Fnatic since May, but he did not debut at the Pinnacle Cup Championship earlier this month. Instead, it was the legendary Patrik “⁠f0rest⁠” Lindberg who stepped in as a last-minute substitute.

We'd like to once again thank @dignitas for their cooperation in allowing this to happen, as well as to once more thank @f0rest for his efforts during the Pinnacle Cup. — FNATIC (@FNATIC) June 20, 2022

HEAP is the final piece of the Fnatic rebuild, which started after the team did not qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event of the year that took place in May. The organization benched in-game leader Alex McMeekin and AWPer Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, and moved Peppe “Peppzor” Borak back to the academy squad.

The in-game leadership duties were handed to William “mezii” Merriman after the removals, and Fnatic brought in the former Copenhagen Flames duo of Nico “⁠nicoodoz⁠” Tamjidi and Fredrik “⁠roeJ⁠” Jørgensen.

Fnatic hopes that this roster overhaul can put the team on the right track after having disappointing results for more than a year and missing back-to-back CS:GO Majors. They showed promise in the Pinnacle Cup Championship, defeating Heroic in a best-of-one series and taking one map from BIG in a best-of-three series. But now, fans will have to wait and see how mezii and crew play with HEAP in officials.

HEAP’s debut under the Fnatic banner is set to take place on Tuesday, June 21 at 9am CT against Into the Breach at REPUBLEAGUE season three.