Genius Steam recoil trick is the perfect way to master your CS:GO spray pattern

The CS:GO community has found the perfect life hack for mastering your spray pattern, and it’s all thanks to the June 16 Steam UI update. By simply opening your notes, you can save your weapons spray pattern—and it’s all far too easy.

Pressing the shift and tab at the same time will bring up your Steam “overlay” and clicking the pencil down the bottom of your screen will open your notes. All that’s left to do is map out your spray pattern via your newly-updated notes.

The CS:GO community was left in collective awe via a June 28 Reddit thread. Its simplicity means players will likely never have to learn spray patterns ever again.

CS:GO players can already learn spray patterns through workshop maps that provide in-depth tracking. This has been the most effective way of learning patterns, until now.

While the strategy lowers the learning curve, players pointed out that people will still have to map out a pattern “for every weapon.” Players claimed this way appeared more “intuitive” due to its block-like pattern, as opposed to the individual bullets shown usually.

Despite blowing some gamers’ minds, not everyone was sold on the new spray hack.

Players called the new tactic “stupid” and claimed it wouldn’t even help to begin with. They begged fellow Redditors to “learn the recoil” and avoid shortcuts to get better—and it’s hard to argue against.

As it turns out, CS2’s already made recoil easier. The upcoming Source 2 update is providing a new crosshair type that helps players follow a weapon’s recoil.

But for now, this note-based tactic might be the best method of learning your spray pattern until CS2 arrives.

