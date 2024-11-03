G2 lift BLAST World Final trophy as they crush donk’s Team Spirit

The international squad of G2 quickly got over their disappointment in Rio to produce an impressive showing in Singapore, setting themselves up well for the upcoming CS2 Major RMRs.

The final BLAST event of the partnered era ended with the convincing victory of a much-maligned international squad as G2 continued to prove the doubters wrong with another impressive result since they brought in Snax to replace HooXi in the IGL position. Not a bad way to prepare for what is to come.

C H A M P I O N S#BLASTPremier @G2CSGO pic.twitter.com/4gXjs6kdvB — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) November 3, 2024

Having qualified courtesy of their victory in the Fall Final, G2 were almost flawless in this competition, but you could be forgiven for expecting the exact opposite considering how it all began. NiKo and co. were on the wrong end of a 13-0 hiding on Ancient in the very first map they played in the tournament against Team Liquid, but they turned around the series and never looked back, beating Team Spirit to secure a straight spot in the semis, where they defeated Team Vitality in an entertaining series. Their reward? A grand final rematch against Spirit, with significantly higher stakes.

Spirit finished as runners-up in Group B behind G2, and made their way to the final with narrow yet impressive victories over FaZe Clan and Astralis. G2 were nevertheless the runaway favorites against the CIS squad, boasting an 8-1 map record against them since the player break, not to mention NiKo’s uncanny ability to outduel donk in a reliable manner.

The grand final proved to be a straightforward story for the international side, who didn’t let their opposition reach double digits on any of the maps played. It was a vintage performance from huNter- and a standout showing from m0NESY, and if this is the form these players are taking into the Shanghai CS2 Major, they will be tough to stop for anyone.

