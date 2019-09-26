FaZe Clan signs coldzera

FaZe Clan has acquired Marcelo “coldzera” David from MIBR for an undisclosed fee, the organization announced today.

Coldzera has been sitting on MIBR’s bench since July when he opted to leave the team. Although his buyout was never publicly revealed, it’s expected to be one of the highest in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive history since coldzera was nominated as the best CS:GO player in the world by HLTV in 2016 and 2017.

He helped his previous team win several tier-one LAN championships, including two CS:GO Majors at MLG Columbus in April 2016 while they were playing for Luminosity and ESL One Cologne in July 2016, the first big tournament they won under SK Gaming’s banner.

Coldzera has been struggling individually since 2018, though. MIBR also went through a slump and stopped winning big tournaments.

Coldzera has been living in Europe after he left MIBR to keep his in-game form. Coldzera even attended a local Serbian LAN with Nikola “NiKo” Kovač and Janko “YNk” Paunović, FaZe’s star player and head coach, respectively.

This is the first time that FaZe has paid for a transfer since acquiring Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovács in August 2017. Since then, the organization has used several players who were on loan or free agents, like Filip “NEO” Kubski, Dauren “AdreN” Kystaubayev, and Richard “Xizt” Landström.

FaZe will make their debut with coldzera and the newcomer Helvijs “broky” Saukants, who’s on trial, at ESL One New York, which starts tomorrow, Sept. 26. They’ll face tough opposition in Astralis, Team Liquid, and NRG.