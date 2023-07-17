Evil Geniuses’ 2023 record against top CS:GO teams is shockingly bad

Everyone who follows CS:GO esports knows Evil Geniuses haven’t been doing great so far this year, and that’s reflected in their terrible record against top teams.

The North American team have only won seven maps against the top 50 teams in HLTV’s ranking in 2023. Overall, they’ve played 40 maps against the top teams, which calculates to a dismal 17.5 percent win rate.

In these seven map wins, EG managed to secure just two series. The first was the very first series they played against a top team in 2023—a clash with Heroic at BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023. Ironically, the Danish squad was the best team in the world in HLTV’s ranking at the time. The other won series was best-of-one against Imperial Esports at the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 Americas RMR.

This year hasn’t gone well for EG. Photo by Adela Sznajder via ESL Gaming

EG was reportedly in talks with numerous CS:GO players during the latest summer break, including JACKZ, EliGE, zorte, and electroNic.

At one point, EG’s reported roster for the upcoming season and Counter-Strike 2’s eventual release looked promising, but it eventually fell through. As a result, the org promoted a number of inexperienced North American players from Evil Geniuses Black.

The new lineup premiered at BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2023 but quickly fell to fourth place in Group A following losses to Vitality and Ninjas in Pyjamas. While they only won nine rounds against the Paris CS:GO Major winners, they put up a decent fight against NIP, taking them to two overtimes on Inferno.

It remains to be seen if EG will turn their year around and finally get some results against top teams.

