North American CS:GO star EliGE signs with Complexity after Evil Geniuses deal falls apart

A different shade of blue for one of NA's best.

Complexity and Team Liquid have officially completed a transfer that will keep one of the biggest North American Counter-Strike stars in NA. Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski will move from Team Liquid to Complexity.

Today’s transfer will send the 25-year-old NA star to another NA squad, while Liquid opts to move ahead with a European roster after signing Bulgarian rifler Aleks “Rainwaker” Petrov and Russian rifler Robert “Patsi” Isyanov. EliGE was reportedly considering joining up with some different Europeans on Evil Geniuses, but the deal fell apart.

According to reports from earlier this week, EG was in talks with both EliGE and former NAVI member Denis “electroNic” Sharipov, having already “reached verbal agreements” with Aleksandr “zorte” Zagodyrenko and Audric “JACKZ” Jug to form an ambitious new EU roster. However, both zorte and JACKZ have reportedly not reached deals with EG, and EG is now officially out of the EliGE sweepstakes following his transfer to Complexity.

The move should see EliGE reunite with former Liquid teammate Michael “Grim” Wince and team up with Norwegian AWPer sensation Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli. With EliGE’s arrival, Complexity has chosen to move Justin “FaNg” Coakley off of the starting roster.

Complexity, while improving the strength of their roster on paper via the addition of EliGE, should find it easier to fare in Americas qualifiers and RMR events going forward with Liquid making their move to Europe. Following the end of the current player break, EliGE is set to make his Complexity debut at the BLAST Premier Fall group stage beginning July 13.

