ESL Pro League season 14 group stage schedule unveiled

ESL has revealed the full schedule of the ESL Pro League season 14 group stage, which is set to kick off on Aug. 16, one day after the end of the summer CS:GO player break.

All four groups will be played out separately, with Group A scheduled for Aug. 16 to 20, followed by Group B on Aug. 21 to 26. Group C will be played from Aug. 27 to 31, whereas Group D’s action will take place on Sept. 1 to 5.

There will be a total of three best-of-three series each day, starting every day at 6:30am CT, 9:45am CT, and 1pm CT, with the exception of the final day of each group, which will see all three matches played concurrently at 1pm CT.

The full #ESLProLeague Season 14 groups schedule! ⤵️



ℹ️ The order of the matches on the 4th day of every group is decided by the results in the group up until that point!



Get ready for August 16th with the restart of the CS calendar! 💥 pic.twitter.com/fJFPwCkkpq — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) August 5, 2021

ESL Pro League season 14 features 24 CS:GO teams in total, split into four groups of six teams each. The competition will be played entirely online from Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite ESL’s best intentions to host it in a LAN environment like IEM Cologne in July. The team list features 12 partners, seven teams who qualified via the ESL world rankings, and five teams that earned a spot via ESEA Premier Europe, North America, and Oceania.

Some of the best teams in the world, such as Natus Vincere, Gambit, G2, Astralis, Virtus Pro, FaZe Clan, Heroic, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Vitality, and mousesports, will be there. The group winners will advance to the quarterfinals, while the runners-up and third-placed teams in each group go to the first round of the playoffs. All matches will be played as best-of-three series, except for the grand final, which will be a best-of-five series played on Sept. 12.

There haven’t been official tier-one matches since Na’Vi defeated G2 in the IEM Cologne grand finals on July 18. Many teams like Fnatic, Complexity, and BIG will be debuting new players in the $972,000 ESL Pro League season 14—and we might see more roster changes before the summer player break is concluded.

Here’s the full schedule for the ESL Pro League season 14 group stage.

Group A

Monday, Aug. 16

6:30am CT: Heroic vs. Bad News Bears

9:45am CT: Vitality vs. ENCE

1pm CT: Astralis vs. Team Spirit

Tuesday, Aug. 17

6:30am CT: Vitality vs. Bad News Bears

9:45am CT: Astralis vs. ENCE

1pm CT: Heroic vs. Team Spirit

Wednesday, Aug. 18

6:30am CT: Astralis vs. Bad News Bears

9:45am CT: Team Spirit vs. ENCE

1pm CT: Heroic vs. Vitality

Thursday, Aug. 19

6:30am CT: Team Spirit vs. Bad News Bears

9:45am CT: Heroic vs. ENCE

1pm CT: Astralis vs. Vitality

Friday, Aug. 20

1pm CT: Astralis vs. Heroic

1pm CT: Vitality vs. Team Spirit

1pm CT: ENCE vs. Bad News Bears

Group B

Saturday, Aug. 21

6:30am CT: G2 vs. Sinners

9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. OG

1pm CT: Complexity vs. Renegades

Sunday, Aug. 22

6:30am CT: G2 vs. OG

9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Renegades

1pm CT: Complexity vs. Sinners

Monday, Aug. 23

6:30am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Sinners

9:45am CT: OG vs. Renegades

1pm CT: G2 vs. Complexity

Wednesday, Aug. 25

6:30am CT: OG vs. Sinners

9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Complexity

1pm CT: G2 vs. Renegades

Thursday, Aug. 26

1pm CT: G2 vs. Virtus Pro

1pm CT: Complexity vs. OG

1pm CT: Renegades vs. Sinners

Group C

Friday, Aug. 27

6:30am CT: BIG vs. Evil Geniuses

9:45am CT: Na’Vi vs. Fnatic

1pm CT: FaZe vs. mousesports

Saturday, Aug. 28

6:30am CT: BIG vs. Fnatic

9:45am CT: Na’Vi vs. mousesports

1pm CT: FaZe vs. Evil Geniuses

Sunday, Aug. 29

6:30am CT: Na’Vi vs. BIG

9:45am CT: FaZe vs. Fnatic

1pm CT: mousesports vs. Evil Geniuses

Monday, Aug. 30

6:30am CT: BIG vs. FaZe

9:45am CT: mousesports vs. Fnatic

1pm CT: Na’Vi vs. Evil Geniuses

Tuesday, Aug. 31

1pm CT: Na’Vi vs. FaZe

1pm CT: BIG vs. mousesports

1pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Fnatic

Group D

Wednesday, Sept. 1

6:30am CT: Gambit vs. Team oNe

9:45am CT: FURIA vs. Entropiq

1pm CT: NiP vs. Team Liquid

Thursday, Sept. 2

6:30am CT: FURIA vs. Team oNe

9:45am CT: NiP vs. Entropiq

1pm CT: Gambit vs. Team Liquid

Friday, Sept. 3

6:30am CT: NiP vs. Team oNe

9:45am CT: Team Liquid vs. Entropiq

1pm CT: Gambit vs. FURIA

Saturday, Sept. 4

6:30am CT: Team Liquid vs. Team oNe

9:45am CT: Gambit vs. Entropiq

1pm CT: NiP vs. FURIA

Sunday, Sept. 5