ESL Pro League season 14 group stage schedule unveiled

ESL has revealed the full schedule of the ESL Pro League season 14 group stage, which is set to kick off on Aug. 16, one day after the end of the summer CS:GO player break.
All four groups will be played out separately, with Group A scheduled for Aug. 16 to 20, followed by Group B on Aug. 21 to 26. Group C will be played from Aug. 27 to 31, whereas Group D’s action will take place on Sept. 1 to 5.
There will be a total of three best-of-three series each day, starting every day at 6:30am CT, 9:45am CT, and 1pm CT, with the exception of the final day of each group, which will see all three matches played concurrently at 1pm CT.
ESL Pro League season 14 features 24 CS:GO teams in total, split into four groups of six teams each. The competition will be played entirely online from Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite ESL’s best intentions to host it in a LAN environment like IEM Cologne in July. The team list features 12 partners, seven teams who qualified via the ESL world rankings, and five teams that earned a spot via ESEA Premier Europe, North America, and Oceania.
Some of the best teams in the world, such as Natus Vincere, Gambit, G2, Astralis, Virtus Pro, FaZe Clan, Heroic, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Vitality, and mousesports, will be there. The group winners will advance to the quarterfinals, while the runners-up and third-placed teams in each group go to the first round of the playoffs. All matches will be played as best-of-three series, except for the grand final, which will be a best-of-five series played on Sept. 12.
There haven’t been official tier-one matches since Na’Vi defeated G2 in the IEM Cologne grand finals on July 18. Many teams like Fnatic, Complexity, and BIG will be debuting new players in the $972,000 ESL Pro League season 14—and we might see more roster changes before the summer player break is concluded.
Here’s the full schedule for the ESL Pro League season 14 group stage.
Group A
Monday, Aug. 16
- 6:30am CT: Heroic vs. Bad News Bears
- 9:45am CT: Vitality vs. ENCE
- 1pm CT: Astralis vs. Team Spirit
Tuesday, Aug. 17
- 6:30am CT: Vitality vs. Bad News Bears
- 9:45am CT: Astralis vs. ENCE
- 1pm CT: Heroic vs. Team Spirit
Wednesday, Aug. 18
- 6:30am CT: Astralis vs. Bad News Bears
- 9:45am CT: Team Spirit vs. ENCE
- 1pm CT: Heroic vs. Vitality
Thursday, Aug. 19
- 6:30am CT: Team Spirit vs. Bad News Bears
- 9:45am CT: Heroic vs. ENCE
- 1pm CT: Astralis vs. Vitality
Friday, Aug. 20
- 1pm CT: Astralis vs. Heroic
- 1pm CT: Vitality vs. Team Spirit
- 1pm CT: ENCE vs. Bad News Bears
Group B
Saturday, Aug. 21
- 6:30am CT: G2 vs. Sinners
- 9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. OG
- 1pm CT: Complexity vs. Renegades
Sunday, Aug. 22
- 6:30am CT: G2 vs. OG
- 9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Renegades
- 1pm CT: Complexity vs. Sinners
Monday, Aug. 23
- 6:30am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Sinners
- 9:45am CT: OG vs. Renegades
- 1pm CT: G2 vs. Complexity
Wednesday, Aug. 25
- 6:30am CT: OG vs. Sinners
- 9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. Complexity
- 1pm CT: G2 vs. Renegades
Thursday, Aug. 26
- 1pm CT: G2 vs. Virtus Pro
- 1pm CT: Complexity vs. OG
- 1pm CT: Renegades vs. Sinners
Group C
Friday, Aug. 27
- 6:30am CT: BIG vs. Evil Geniuses
- 9:45am CT: Na’Vi vs. Fnatic
- 1pm CT: FaZe vs. mousesports
Saturday, Aug. 28
- 6:30am CT: BIG vs. Fnatic
- 9:45am CT: Na’Vi vs. mousesports
- 1pm CT: FaZe vs. Evil Geniuses
Sunday, Aug. 29
- 6:30am CT: Na’Vi vs. BIG
- 9:45am CT: FaZe vs. Fnatic
- 1pm CT: mousesports vs. Evil Geniuses
Monday, Aug. 30
- 6:30am CT: BIG vs. FaZe
- 9:45am CT: mousesports vs. Fnatic
- 1pm CT: Na’Vi vs. Evil Geniuses
Tuesday, Aug. 31
- 1pm CT: Na’Vi vs. FaZe
- 1pm CT: BIG vs. mousesports
- 1pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Fnatic
Group D
Wednesday, Sept. 1
- 6:30am CT: Gambit vs. Team oNe
- 9:45am CT: FURIA vs. Entropiq
- 1pm CT: NiP vs. Team Liquid
Thursday, Sept. 2
- 6:30am CT: FURIA vs. Team oNe
- 9:45am CT: NiP vs. Entropiq
- 1pm CT: Gambit vs. Team Liquid
Friday, Sept. 3
- 6:30am CT: NiP vs. Team oNe
- 9:45am CT: Team Liquid vs. Entropiq
- 1pm CT: Gambit vs. FURIA
Saturday, Sept. 4
- 6:30am CT: Team Liquid vs. Team oNe
- 9:45am CT: Gambit vs. Entropiq
- 1pm CT: NiP vs. FURIA
Sunday, Sept. 5
- 1pm CT: Gambit vs. NiP
- 1pm CT: FURIA vs. Team Liquid
- 1pm CT: Team oNe vs. Entropiq