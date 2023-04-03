CS:GO player created the world’s most cursed UI, and we hate it

The release of Counter-Strike 2 limited play testing once again made the franchise reach the top of the headlines. Many players have been either praising or complaining about the new user interface in the game and recently, one player created the most horrific UI setting in CS:GO we’ve ever seen.

A Reddit user called MyRibbon posted his “cursed config res” on April 2, and made players lose their minds. This new config makes everything pop up in the middle of the screen while a player is shooting, starting with huge crosshairs, followed by the radar, info about their health and team, and everything rldr that’s in the UI.

“At first I tought I was having a stroke,” one player commented. Another made a joke about how the config for this setup has a high chance of experiencing a seizure by default. “+exec autoexec.cfg +config_induced_seizures +high,” they jokingly wrote.

Others joked that if players continue to make custom configs like these, Valve developers will turn off the console in CS2 as a result. “Don’t be surprised by Valve disabling the console in CS2 after seeing this video.”

Overall, making your config, especially when it comes to your crosshair, is an essential element of CS:GO and CS2. Many players, including professionals, are constantly experimenting with their crosshairs to get the one that fits them the best. Some even apply different crosshairs for different maps, where the positions they play differ.

And while having CS:GO and CS2 open for many configurations and mods, sometimes players take a comedic approach to tweaking the UI. But in this case, we agree with the others that it’s simply too much.