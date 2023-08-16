CS2 players have discovered one of the most broken boosts in Counter-Strike’s history

Counter-Strike 2’s new update added Italy to the pool of playable maps on Aug. 15, and with it came a truly game-breaking boost.

The boost allows players to get on the roof near CT spawn and the house where hostages are held. You need three players to pull this off, but once one of them reaches the roof, they get the view of almost every chokehold on Italy.

In the clip above, a player shows it’s possible to place yourself on the roof with some impressive parkour. Once there, it’s easy to jump between roofs. While not every part of the map is accessible, there’s still enough space to dominate the game and eliminate your enemies from above.

If you’re one of the lucky players to have access to the CS2 beta and want to try out the boost yourself, we recommend hurrying. Game-breaking boosts like this are often quickly fixed by Valve, and rightfully so. Given it was posted around an hour after the update went live, chances are it’s going to get fixed on Aug. 16. That’s unless Valve wants to completely shift the dynamics of Italy.

Players on Reddit compare the boost to Assassin’s Creed and Spider-Man, and it’s hard to disagree. With such an advantageous position, enemies would drop like flies, as if they were assassinated or webbed by our favorite characters.

Related: Leaks suggest CS2’s ranked mode may be taking inspiration from VALORANT

About the author