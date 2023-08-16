Leaks suggest CS2’s ranked mode may be taking inspiration from VALORANT

The Aug. 15 update to the Counter-Strike 2 limited test has brought more than just a map rework and an update to smokes, with backend leaks revealing major changes to what ranked CS2 might look like when the sequel is fully launched—and VALORANT fans will be all-too-familiar with the new format.

Reputable CS2 leaker Aquarius revealed the changes to the backend shortly after Valve’s update went live, which oddly saw Competitive and private matchmaking switched off for the first time since the CS2 limited test began. The common “mp_maxrounds” value, which historically has always been set to 30 for Competitive, appears to have been updated to 24—colloquially referred to as “MR12.”

Subtle, but significant Matchmaking changes in the latest Counter-Strike 2 update:



– From now on Competitive is first to 13 rounds (including Premier)

– Seems like the devs are getting rid of Short Competitive

– Premier matches will have 20s freezetimes, 1 overtime (the game… pic.twitter.com/8iP6jb4tHO — Aquarius (@aquaismissing) August 16, 2023

We won’t know for sure if this change will stick, especially as Competitive is switched off for the limited test in the interim, but it’s a huge change for CS after well over a decade running at MR15.

VALORANT’s launch in mid-2020 introduced the newer FPS crowd to the first-to-13 format—which itself has been around longer than even CS:GO’s existence. 2004’s Electronic Sports World Cup, then played on Counter-Strike 1.6, was the final event to feature MR12 before Valve switched up to MR15.

While it took some time to get used to, players have come to adore the format which is arguably more consumable both as a player and a viewer, but part of what makes it work is Riot Games’ custom weapon economy. Converting ranked into an MR12 format but maintaining the current CS:GO economy system would mean a landmark change in how to approach a game, such as adding further weight onto pistol rounds, and will take some getting used to.

As always, when it comes to change, CS:GO players are as stubborn as they come, with many disliking the plan to change to a shorter format before even getting a chance to try it themselves.

The leaks also revealed the introduction of overtime rounds to ranked, a feature only seen with matches played on third-party servers provided by the likes of FACEIT or ESEA. Competitors will play out a single overtime in the classic MR3 format—three rounds a side, first to four wins. Should the match still be tied, the game will end in a draw.

Overtime will only be available in the new Premier Competitive matchmaking mode, with longer freeze times and four 30-second timeouts available to teams according to the leaks. The first-to-nine Short Competitive—introduced with Operation Riptide in September 2021—looks to be on the outer.

Nothing is confirmed yet, as Valve has not addressed these leaks publicly, but the very idea that a new CS Competitive format is on the table was unthinkable given the success CS:GO has enjoyed over the years.

We won’t know for sure until Valve announces the changes themselves, or we get a chance to try the new mode for ourselves—which might be sooner than we think.

