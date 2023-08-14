Which is the real one? CS2 players are still bewildered by the game’s logo

It’s not often that a game confuses players before they even boot it up, but for FPS fans, Counter-Strike 2’s logo is leaving them scratching their heads, as nobody is quite sure what logo is actually real.

For many, the excruciating wait for CS2 has left us begging for any crumb of information—myself included. While some have managed to get an invite to the beta, I am on the outside looking in, wishing I could tap some heads on the new-look Overpass.

This has left many of us spending our days Googling about the game, hoping for new information to pop up on our screens. For one player, their Google search left them more confused than ever, with four different CS2 logos appearing, with no clues as to which one is actually right.

Take a look for yourself, and see if you know which one is the official Counter-Strike 2 logo.

If you guessed bottom-left, you would be right. As revealed by Reddut user UK-CS-ON-TOP on Aug. 13, the top-left is a custom edit by a Redditor, the top-right is the CS:GO logo, and the bottom-right is from Counter-Strike‘s Twitter banner.

Don’t worry if you’re confused though, because you’re not alone. In fact, even tournament organizers are using the wrong image, with FACEIT using the bottom-right image in a blog post on Aug. 4.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the CS2 logo has left fans bewildered. Back in July, minds were blown when people realized the colors of the CS:GO logo had been flipped for Counter-Strike 2. While that doesn’t sound too peculiar, it’s worth remembering CS2 was announced in March, so it took four months for anyone to even notice.

Maybe by the time we all get access to the game, we’ll finally know what the logo actually looks like. Hopefully, we don’t have too long to wait, as CS2 is slated for release this summer.

