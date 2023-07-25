Valve made a major change to CS2’s logo, and nobody noticed it

The Counter-Strike 2 logo has been completely changed when compared to CS:GO, but nobody noticed it until now.

One player posted the change on Reddit on July 24, highlighting how the blue and yellow colors switched places in the CS2 logo, with yellow now being on the left side of the counter-terrorist. It turned out, many other fans never noticed the change at all until it was pointed out.

Some fans in the comments are even more confused, with them still not knowing which side represents which logo. “Idk which is which anyway,” reads the top comment, and we must admit, we had issues spotting the difference at first as well. If your mind is still boggled, don’t worry, CS:GO’s one is on the right.

A few players also pointed out that the counter-terrorist in the logo is holding a weapon that isn’t in the game. For many, us included, it would appear they’re holding an M4A4, though, as some underlined, it’s “very unlikely due to the top shape of the buttstock and general shape of the upper rail + iron sights.”

Despite being a fairly significant change to what is a simple logo, many players didn’t notice the difference until it made it to social media.

Related: Asia might be hosting its first Counter-Strike Major in 2024—and it’ll be in CS2

CS2 was announced in March this year and was scheduled to release sometime this summer. With July coming to an end, however, and Valve developers constantly shifting maps in the closed beta, the community has started fearing it might be delayed. While it seems likely, we hope it isn’t true, and we will be able to enjoy some CS2 action in August.

About the author