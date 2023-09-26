CS2 player betrays their squad after bizarre FACEIT bug puts him on the wrong team

That's unlucky, for one team at least.

A player looking to knife an enemy terrorist in Counter-Strike 2.
Counter-Strike 2 is supposedly releasing this week, but despite all the hype, the game still has its flaws and bugs. On Sept. 25, one player experienced an unconventional bug during their FACEIT game, which made them play for the opposing team.

In a game on Anubis, the player had to reconnect during the half-time switch. Once they reconnected though, they were assigned to the enemy team, making it a six-versus-four affair. Players on both sides were surprised to see this, but they were all laughing and giggling at the same time.

Enemy joined our Team on Faceit CS2 after reconnecting during halftime switch
Having such an unfair advantage was seemingly a huge confidence boost since the superior team started immediately rushing the enemy team to much success. By the end of the clip, we could see they were gaining control of the majority of the map, and if there weren’t any plot twists, we believe it would remain so until the end of the game.

It’s a rather unusual bug, one that we have seen for the first time in CS2. But the fact it happened is all but surprising. The open beta is still quite buggy, and numerous bugs have been posted on the game’s Reddit and on other social media in the past month or so.

But, there’s a chance a lot of them will get fixed soon since the full release is happening tomorrow, Sept. 27, or at least the community believes so. All thanks to the last week’s tweet from Valve, which asked what are we doing the next Wednesday. So, if there is anything close we can get to a potential launch date, it’s likely this.

