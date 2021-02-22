Allu’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Aleksi “allu” Jalli has had a colorful career in professional Counter-Strike, from his bit-part performance in Ninjas in Pyjamas in 2015, to his leading role in the all-Finnish outfit ENCE today.
The 28-year-old AWPer, while far from the best player in the world in his current form, has had moments of brilliance throughout his career, recording multiple tournament-winning performances.
In 2018, allu won back-to-back events, racking in hundreds of thousands of dollars off the back of StarSeries season six, DreamHack Open Winter, and Assembly GameXpo.
The next year, allu continued his dominance on the big stage and against the odds made it all the way to the finals of the Katowice Major, losing only to Astralis at the final hurdle.
Here's allu's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Monitor Settings
Mouse Settings
Video Settings
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate allu's crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshairalpha 200; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 250; cl_crosshaircolor_r 250; cl_crosshaircolor_g 250; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 21; cl_bobamt_lat 0.4; cl_bobamt_vert 0.25; cl_bobcycle 0.98;