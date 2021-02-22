Allu’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

The Finnish sniper knows a thing or two about CS:GO.

Aleksi “allu” Jalli has had a colorful career in professional Counter-Strike, from his bit-part performance in Ninjas in Pyjamas in 2015, to his leading role in the all-Finnish outfit ENCE today.

The 28-year-old AWPer, while far from the best player in the world in his current form, has had moments of brilliance throughout his career, recording multiple tournament-winning performances.

In 2018, allu won back-to-back events, racking in hundreds of thousands of dollars off the back of StarSeries season six, DreamHack Open Winter, and Assembly GameXpo.

The next year, allu continued his dominance on the big stage and against the odds made it all the way to the finals of the Katowice Major, losing only to Astralis at the final hurdle.

Here's allu's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor Settings

Resolution 1280x960 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched HZ 360 ASUS Rog Swift PG259QN

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 3.30 eDPI 1,320 Raw Input On Hz 1,000 Zoom Sensitivity 1 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off Logitech G Pro Wireless

Video Settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 80 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Trilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate allu's crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshairalpha 200; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 250; cl_crosshaircolor_r 250; cl_crosshaircolor_g 250; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB