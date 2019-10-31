100 Thieves signs Renegades’ CS:GO roster

100 Thieves finally has a new CS:GO lineup after looking for one since July. The org has acquired Renegades’ lineup—Aaron “AZR” War, Justin “jks” Savage, Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad, Jay “liazz” Tregillgas, and Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai—Renegades announced today in a since-deleted tweet.

Renegades’ CS:GO contracts were reportedly expiring in the beginning of September, so it’s unknown if 100 Thieves paid to acquire the roster. 100 Thieves has yet to make an official announcement of this acquisition.

Screengrab via Twitter

They aren’t the best CS:GO team in the world, but the Australians have been playing better in their last few tournaments. Renegades got a top-four placing in two consecutive events, the StarLadder Berlin Major in August and StarSeries i-League season eight in October.

The Australians are also one of the longest-standing teams in CS:GO. They made their last roster change more than an year ago when they added Gratisfaction and Liazz. Renegades has one of the best players in the world at the moment, jks, who’s been one of the most consistent fraggers throughout 2019.

This roster apparently has what 100 Thieves wants in its second chapter in CS:GO. The org’s first CS:GO team featured a Brazilian lineup with Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe that didn’t play a single official match before disbanding due to a huge PR crisis that involved kNgV- making inappropriate comments about CS:GO analyst Duncan “Thorin” Shields.

With this move, 100 Thieves will be able to expand the reach of its apparel into the Oceania market since jks and crew are by far the best CS:GO team from that region. Renegades, on the other hand, said it won’t quit CS:GO.