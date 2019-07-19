Nadeshot says 100 Thieves is getting a CS:GO team

100 Thieves plans to make its return to CS:GO in the near future, 100 Thieves’ founder and CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag revealed in his latest YouTube video.

“We are getting a CS:GO team,” Nadeshot said. If it happens, it would be 100 Thieves’ second time in CS:GO. The organization briefly had a Brazilian roster featuring Vito “kNgV” Giuseppe from December 2017 to January 2018.

Nadeshot didn’t say whether 100 Thieves is looking for free agents or to just buy a full lineup, but there are some interesting options on the market at the moment. OpTic Gaming’s CS:GO team is looking for a new home since OpTic was bought by Immortals in June. Immortals already owns MIBR and can’t operate another CS:GO roster.

Another Danish option that would be much more expensive since they’re at a higher level would be Astralis. Nicolai “device” Reedtz and crew will separate from parent company RFRSH. Leaked emails even revealed that the relationship between Astralis and RFRSH broke down before the split.

But these two rosters would probably have to move to Los Angeles since 100 Thieves is building its new headquarters with training facilities there. 100 Thieves could also look to create an international lineup since there’s plenty of free talent, such as Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey and Robin “flusha” Rönnquist, or players sitting on other teams’ benches, like Owen “smooya” Butterfield on BIG and Miikka “suNny” Kemppi on mousesports.

100 Thieves will likely take some time before investing money in a CS:GO team, though. The situation with the organization’s previous Brazilian roster went terribly wrong. KngV and crew were supposed to participate in the ELEAGUE Boston Major in January after 100 Thieves bought the majority of Immortals’ roster that had the Major spot.

But 100 Thieves didn’t even play in the Major because they were caught in a huge PR crisis after KngV made inappropriate comments against CS:GO analyst Duncan “Thorin” Shields. KngV was released from the roster and 100 Thieves dropped the rest of the lineup a week later without playing a single official match. And since then, 100 Thieves has been out of the CS:GO scene.

We’ll probably see updates from 100 Thieves during the players’ break in a few weeks or after the StarLadder Berlin Major in August.