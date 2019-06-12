Immortals VP wants to find a new home for OpTic’s CS:GO team

Tomi “lurppis” Kovanen, Immortals Gaming Club’s vice president of finances, said the organization wants to sell OpTic’s CS:GO team as soon as it can.



IGC acquired Infinite, OpTic’s parent company, today. According to Valve’s rules, it can’t own one more than a team. IGC already owns the MIBR brand.



Tomi on Twitter To clarify for my CS:GO followers, we want to find the OpTic CS:GO team a new home as soon as we can to avoid violation of o/s rules. We’ve reached out to Valve re: major qualifiers and are working with the team to ensure they’re as happy as possible with the ultimate outcome.

While MIBR plays in the most important tournaments and has a huge fanbase, OpTic features the third-best Danish team at the moment and is struggling to qualify for big events. But they have some valuable players, including rifler Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke and in-game leader Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen.



Both players could easily play in an international team if IGC decides to negotiate player-by-player instead of for the whole team. K0nfig was one of the best players in the world in 2017 but has been lacking consistency since then. And MSL is one of the best captains, known for his capacity to develop a good system for his teammates.



Other organizations have made similar moves previously. For example, Astralis is owned by RFRSH, which had to sell GODSENT to Red Reserve in June 2018 because it couldn’t control more than one roster.



OpTic are playing the Europe Minor closed qualifier and are set to play at DreamHack Open Summer on June 15.

