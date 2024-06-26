Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A player in Unknown RNG in Roblox.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Codes
Roblox

Unknown RNG codes (June 2024)

Free stuff!
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 08:06 am

Roblox has a variety of game modes to enjoy, and one of the most popular at the moment is Unknown RNG. You can get your hands on some goodies by using codes distributed by the developer.

Recommended Videos

Unknown RNG focuses on equipping the rarest Aura you can get your hands on, with everything from common Auras that will drop regularly to rarer Auras where you have a one-in-10,000 chance of earning the drop.

Getting better Auras requires better luck, which can be increased by using Elixirs and Potions, and there is plenty to earn using the latest Unknown RNG codes.

All Unknown RNG codes (working)

To claim codes in Unknown RNG in Roblox, you must first complete 1,000 rolls. Once you have hit this requirement, you can claim all the codes listed below and those released in the future.

Check out our list of all of the Unknown RNG codes below.

CodeReward
UniTimeUniverse Potion
delayrngChance Potion II, Fish Enhance, Mine Enhance
release!Chance Potion II, Fish Enhance, Mine Enhance
sorry!Aerial Elixir, Lightning Core
sorry2!Aerial Elixir
Chancez2x Chance Potions II
UniLifeUniverse Potion
12klikesAerial Elixir
12kAgainArchaia Elixir
GlowDayUnknown Fruit
FriyayArchaia Elixir
SorrySaturdayArchaia Elixir, Aerial Elixir
15klikesUnknown Fruit
PveWHENUnknown Fruit
eventboostCelestial Potion

How to redeem Unknown RNG codes

A marker in Roblox highlighting the Codes option.
Hit the button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem codes in Unknown RPG, follow these steps:

  • Open Unknown RPG from the Roblox launcher and enter the game.
  • Click the blue Codes button in the bottom left corner of the screen
  • Enter the code in the pop-up where it says Enter Code Here.
  • Hit Redeem and enjoy your free rewards!
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv