Unknown RNG codes (June 2024)

Roblox has a variety of game modes to enjoy, and one of the most popular at the moment is Unknown RNG. You can get your hands on some goodies by using codes distributed by the developer.
Unknown RNG focuses on equipping the rarest Aura you can get your hands on, with everything from common Auras that will drop regularly to rarer Auras where you have a one-in-10,000 chance of earning the drop.
Getting better Auras requires better luck, which can be increased by using Elixirs and Potions, and there is plenty to earn using the latest Unknown RNG codes.
All Unknown RNG codes (working)
To claim codes in Unknown RNG in Roblox, you must first complete 1,000 rolls. Once you have hit this requirement, you can claim all the codes listed below and those released in the future.
Check out our list of all of the Unknown RNG codes below.
|Code
|Reward
|UniTime
|Universe Potion
|delayrng
|Chance Potion II, Fish Enhance, Mine Enhance
|release!
|Chance Potion II, Fish Enhance, Mine Enhance
|sorry!
|Aerial Elixir, Lightning Core
|sorry2!
|Aerial Elixir
|Chancez
|2x Chance Potions II
|UniLife
|Universe Potion
|12klikes
|Aerial Elixir
|12kAgain
|Archaia Elixir
|GlowDay
|Unknown Fruit
|Friyay
|Archaia Elixir
|SorrySaturday
|Archaia Elixir, Aerial Elixir
|15klikes
|Unknown Fruit
|PveWHEN
|Unknown Fruit
|eventboost
|Celestial Potion
How to redeem Unknown RNG codes
To redeem codes in Unknown RPG, follow these steps:
- Open Unknown RPG from the Roblox launcher and enter the game.
- Click the blue Codes button in the bottom left corner of the screen
- Enter the code in the pop-up where it says Enter Code Here.
- Hit Redeem and enjoy your free rewards!