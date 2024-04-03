If you’re a fan of the anime One Piece, then you’ll likely have a blast with the mobile game, Idle Pirate Legend. The game allows you to assemble a crew full of different heroes and take on other crews in PvP battles in addition to completing story missions.

Like most mobile games, Idle Pirate Legend implements a code system that you can use to claim free rewards to progress your account. These rewards include gems, Summon Tokens, and more. To see all of the active codes for Idle Pirate Legend, check out the guide below.

All active Idle Pirate Legend Codes

These codes have been confirmed to be working, but claim them quickly, as they tend to expire at random times. At the time of writing, there are no expired codes, so all the ones you see in this guide should work if you enter them correctly in-game.

EPICSUMMON50 — 888 Gems

— 888 Gems ONEPIECE666 — 10 Common Summon Tokens, 10 Advanced Summon Tokens

— 10 Common Summon Tokens, 10 Advanced Summon Tokens ONEPIECE777 — 777 Gems and 10 Common Summon Tokens

— 777 Gems and 10 Common Summon Tokens ONEPIECE888 — 200 Gems and 10 Common Summon Tokens

— 200 Gems and 10 Common Summon Tokens EpicSummon66 — 200 Gems and 500,000 Belli

— 200 Gems and 500,000 Belli EpicSummon88 — 100 Gems and 10 Common Summon Tokens

How to redeem Idle Pirate Legend Codes

Once you have the code you want to redeem, claiming its reward is a simple process in Idle Pirate Legend. All you have to do is:

Launch the game, go to the main menu screen, and then select the Benefits button. Click on Redeem Code and then select the text box that appears on the screen. Enter the active code you want to redeem, click Exchange, and then you will receive whatever reward was associated with the code you entered.

There aren’t too many ways to ensure you are kept up to date with all of the active codes in Idle Pirate Legend, but we will update this guide every month to ensure you have the most current information.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more