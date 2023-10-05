When does MW3 beta end?

The next installment in the Call of Duty franchise is finally upon us, with Modern Warfare 3 continuing right where fans left off. The game will officially launch on Nov. 10, but for those who want to test out all of the new features earlier, the MW3 beta is almost ready to go as well.

Players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC will get to try out all of the new features and weapons being brought to the game, while also diving into some revamped versions of classic maps from the original version of Modern Warfare 2, including iconic locations like Highrise, Terminal, and Rust.

There will only be a few maps initially available during the MW3 beta, but more maps will be unlocked as the beta continues forward. The beta is also unlocking at different times for different platforms, which means that some players will be getting their hands on the game a bit sooner than their fellow operators.

When does the MW3 beta end?

The MW3 beta will officially end on Oct. 16, but there are plenty of other dates to keep track of as well.

Weekend one – PlayStation exclusive

PlayStation users will be happy to know that they will be jumping into the action first with early access going from Friday, Oct. 6 to Saturday, Oct. 7. Players can gain early access to the game through by pre-ordering the game and getting a code. If you aren’t pre-ordering and won’t have early access, the open beta for PlayStation will start on Sunday, Oct. 8 and will last until Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Weekend two – Crossplay beta

For any Xbox and PC MW3 enjoyers, the crossplay beta early access will begin on Thursday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 13. Afterward, all eligible platforms will have open beta access to MW3 from Saturday, Oct. 14 until the beta ends on Monday, Oct. 16. Once those periods are over, players will have to wait until November to play the game when it finally launches globally.

