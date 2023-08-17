How to get Modern Warfare 3 early access to open beta

The reveal for Modern Warfare 3 makes the 2023 Call of Duty release feel like one of the most anticipated entries in the franchise in a few years. Between the remastered classic MW2 maps and the return of things like Zombies and the red dot mini-map, dedicated CoD fans are really excited about the next release.

This could mean there might be an even bigger wave of players trying to get early access to the game’s open beta before MW3 releases in full on Nov. 10. If you want to get in, there are a few paths you can take.

How to get early access to the MW3 open beta

The most straightforward way of acquiring early access to the MW3 open beta is by pre-ordering the game. Pre-ordering also affords players early access to the campaign plus the Soap Operator pack, which can be immediately used in MW2 and Warzone.

Related: MW3 brings new movement mechanics, After-Market Gunsmith system, classic mini-map, and more

All pre-order customers will be granted early access to the open beta, regardless of which edition of the game they pre-order, and will be available to players who purchase digitally or purchase a physical copy.

Digital customers who purchase will not need a beta code as the account they use should automatically be enrolled in open beta early access and will be able to join when early access goes live. This should apply to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players.

Physical version customers should receive a beta code at the point of sale from their retailer.

If you receive a code, head to the beta redemption page on the Call of Duty website and follow the instructions there.

While Activision Blizzard did not outline any additional methods of acquiring open beta early access, there were various third-party promotions that offered MW2 open beta early access codes last year that could spring up again this year.

When does the MW3 open beta begin?

Activision Blizzard and Sledgehammer have not confirmed the starting dates for the MW3 open beta as of yet, but that information will be revealed “in the coming weeks” after the MW3 reveal.

The open beta will be “hosted over two consecutive playable weekends.” Players will not be able to transfer their beta progress to the fully launched game.

About the author