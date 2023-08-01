When does Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone season 5 start?

The weather is heating up over the summer of 2023 and so is the action in the world of Call of Duty. Season five is right around the corner, and it’s bringing fun new content to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Philip Graves and his Shadow Company PMC have arrived in Al Mazrah along with Ashika Island and Vondel, and the faction wars are starting to get wild. Not only that, but the reveal of the all-new CoD game coming later this year is also a part of the new season.

Players everywhere are chomping at the bit to hop online and play all of the new stuff that CoD has to offer. Luckily, the wait for the new season is just about over, and the summer fun can begin once again.

Here’s the start time for season five of MW2 and Warzone.

MW2 season 5 start time

Captain Price can fly? Image via Activision

Season five of MW2 will start on Aug. 2 at 11am CT. That’s 12pm ET, 9am PT, and 5pm in the U.K. Once an update is downloaded and the season is live, players will be able to try out all of the new content in multiplayer, Warzone, and DMZ, including the battle pass, new maps, and new weapons.

Here’s a look at everything that’s coming in Call of Duty’s season five in MW2 and Warzone.

MW2 and Warzone season 5 road map

This looks like a good one. Image via Activision

In MW2, season five will add five all-new maps, including CoD 4 remake Strike, Punta Mar, and DRC Zone 1. There are also two Gunfight maps, Lounge and Canal.

For those looking for new weapons and camos to grind, a total of five new guns and one melee weapon are being added in the new season. The FR Avancer and Carrack .300 are part of the battle pass, while the M13C, a new SMG, and a new handgun will be added in-season.

There are also several new operators to unlock, including Oz, Graves, Mila, Velikan, and Mace, along with guest operators Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage as part of the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

In Warzone, the all-new CoD for 2023 will be revealed as part of an in-game event. The date has not been revealed yet, but it should be happening sometime in August ahead of the game’s release later this year.

Two new vehicles, two new modes, and a new Champion’s Quest to assemble a nuke have been added for Vondel battle royale.

For DMZ players, four new items are coming to the game, along with new missions and urgent missions in the FOB. The new items are a Disguise, Battle Revive, Scuba Gas Mask, and Revive Box.

