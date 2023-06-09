What happened to NICKMERCS CoD skin? Twitter controversy, explained

NICKMERCS was one of the first streamers to have a playable operator skin in Call of Duty. It was released as a bundle on May 31 and included two skins, two blueprints, an emblem, a finishing move, a loading screen, a weapon charm, and a weapon sticker—all of which tied into his red and black MFAM-branded theme.

Originally, it could be purchased for 2,400 CoD Points.

A little over a week after the bundle was added, the devs decided to remove it. It happened after the Twitch star tweeted something that drew a lot of criticism on Twitter. It came about so quickly, some people might have missed the reason why.

NICKMERCS CoD skin Twitter controversy, explained

Chris Puckett, an esports caster and host, shared a tweet about an incident in California where anti-LGBTQ+ protesters allegedly attacked pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrators outside of a school board meeting on June 7.

The school board was voting on recognizing June as pride month. Puckett condemned the protesters, saying they should let people love who they love and live their own life.

NICKMERCS responded, writing: “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.” Many people, including fans, streamers, and esports pros, criticized him for what they claimed was a bigoted and potentially dangerous take on the incident. It blew up on social media and sparked a debate between those who agreed and disagreed.

They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 7, 2023

After seeing the immensely adverse reaction to his comment, NICKMERCS spoke about it during his stream on June 8.

He told fans it wasn’t his intention to make anyone mad and insisted his tweet wasn’t an anti-gay message. His explanation was he feels it should be up to parents rather than a school and its teachers to decide what is and isn’t right for their children.

On the same day, the CoD devs quietly removed his operator bundle from the store. Once fans caught on, they confirmed it via a tweet. “Due to recent events, we have removed the NICKMERCS Operator bundle from the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community.”

Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 9, 2023

Given everything that’s happened, there’s a chance the operator bundle will be gone for good. Those who purchased it fear it might be vaulted. If that happens, it would likely involve a refund for anyone who did originally buy the NICKMERCS Operator skin.

About the author