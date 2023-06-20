‘Dead to me’: NICKMERCS goes in on Hasan after streamer’s comments on Dr Disrespect

It has been nearly two weeks since NICKMERCS posted the controversial tweet on June 7 in his response to a Pride Month protest. Now, two more popular streamers have gotten embroiled in this controversy.

Nick’s original tweet stating “They should leave little children alone,” received a lot of flak online. It even led to Activision removing his creator’s bundle from Warzone and Modern Warfare II. If you’re out of the loop, read our full timeline and explanation of the NICKMERCS and CoD controversy.

Still, a few content creators like DrDisrespect and TimTheTatman came out and supported him. While Tim asked Activision to also remove his creator’s bundle from the games’ stores, (which it did), the Doc uninstalled the game to show his solidarity.

But DrDisrespect’s actions did not sit well in the eyes of fellow streamer HasanAbi. “He’s more loyal to NICKMERCS’ having his skin than his own wife,” Hasan responded, referencing allegations of Dr. Disrespect’s infidelity.

NICKMERCS addressed the topic during his return stream on June 19. “Have your opinions; we can agree to disagree, you can say the things you want to say of course,” he said. “But it’s the guy’s anniversary, and you’re saying shit like that?”

Nick even says he messaged Hasan in private and now “that motherfucker [Hasan] is dead to me.”

Nick doesn’t seem too bothered with his strained relationship with Hasan. But he still expressed regret regarding how this controversy affected everyone. “My actions and the things that I’ve said kind of dragged everybody in it. So again I kind of feel bad about the crossfire,” he said.

About the author