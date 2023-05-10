NICKMERCS and his “MFAM” have grown exponentially over the years, allowing him to sign an exclusive deal to remain on Twitch in 2021 as one of the most popular streamers and YouTubers in the world. And while he’s most recently known for his skills in Apex Legends, his larger-than-life status has been confirmed by becoming one of the first streamers to be immortalized in Call of Duty, alongside his buddy TimTheTatman.

Here’s all there is to know about the NICKMERCS MFAM bundle coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 very soon.

How to get the NICKMERCS skin in MW2 and Warzone 2

Image via Activision

The NICKMERCS MFAM operator bundle is due to hit the store in MW2 and Warzone 2 on May 31, according to the man himself. This means it’s one of the highlights of CoD’s Season Three Reloaded update, which dropped on May 10 alongside Nick’s announcement.

The featured item in the MFAM operator bundle is, of course, the leader of the MFAM. The NICKMERCS operator skin features the musclehead streamer in the signature Spartan-style helmet from his MFAM logo.

Related: How to get the TimTheTatman skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

While the bundle will likely include more items, here’s what Nick’s announcement confirmed is included:

NICKMERCS operator skin

Two weapon blueprints

MFAM weapon charm

MFAM weapon sticker

The bundle could potentially contain even more items, such as XP tokens, an emblem, a calling card, a loading screen, or more cosmetic items that MW2 has been known to sell in the store.

Image via Activision

While Nick didn’t announce the price of the bundle, previous similar operator bundles featuring crossover skins like Kevin Durant or Lionel Messi have been priced at 2,400 CoD Points. It’s possible it could only be purchasable with real money, though, so keep that in mind.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.