What game modes are available in Modern Warfare 2’s free access period?

If you’ve been enjoying Warzone 2, but have been on the fence about picking up Modern Warfare 2 as a full game, this week might be just what you need to make a decision.

From Wednesday, April 19 to Wednesday, April 26, multiplayer modes will be free-to-play for all players, giving those a chance to try out all of the different maps and modes that the title has to offer.

Whether you’re a gaming duo, a full squad of friends, or a solo wolf hunting for a new challenge, there are plenty of different game modes that are available to enjoy, especially with the introduction of the game’s third season.

There are also a ton of maps that should help spice up the day, whether you’re looking for some fun in the sun or some nighttime battles in the Black Gold mode.

Here are all of the game modes available during MW2‘s free access period.

All game modes in MW2 free access

In multiplayer mode, almost every game mode will be available for free access players, including Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, and All or Nothing.

The core maps players will get to experience throughout this week will be Farm 18, Shoot House, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmatt Expo, and Pelayo’s Lighthouse.

Gunfight will be available for those duos, featuring maps like Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, and the classic close-quarter locale, Shipment. Blacksite should be a great place for Warzone veterans to practice their skills since this locale also serves as the new Gulag map for the popular battle royale game mode.

For those looking for bigger, more epic excursions, Battle Map modes like Ground War and Invasion are available as you level up your weapons with an almost endless supply of AI enemies and player opponents.

Overall, this free week should be a good test drive for those wanting a reason to finally pick up the full version of MW2, so they can jump right into the action from Quick Play, Ranked Play, Infected, and more.