All Trophy Hunt rewards in MW2 season 3

Plenty of different skins and accessories you can acquire in Modern Warfare 2 need money, but with the game’s new Trophy Hunt, players can rack up a whole armory’s worth of cool rewards.

With plenty of trophies available to acquire, soldiers simply have to grind some gameplay and take down as many enemies as possible. Opponents drop tokens, which can be spent for specific gifts, from emblems, calling cards, experience boosts, vehicle skins, and even a battle pass tier skip.

Here are all the available trophies you can buy from the event screen.

Every MW2 Trophy Hunt reward and price

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

There are 12 available rewards to claim, with varying token trophy costs ranging from 15 to 1000. There are also six other trophies releasing on Wednesday, April 26, including an extra boost, vehicle skin, emblem, loading screen, a possible battle pass skip, and a battle rifle weapon blueprint.

There are also two extra mastery rewards available, with an exclusive Roze skin given out to any players who purchase any 10 items, and a König skin given to any players who buy 15 items from the trophy list. This skin can only be acquired once the six extra trophies are made available later in April.

Here are all of the rewards in Trophy Hunt

15 Trophies Spade Sunset emblem Enhanced Vision calling card

30 Trophies Double battle pass XP token A Battle Pass tier skip Mud Skirt vehicle skin Valeria’s Stare loading screen Bleed Out weapon sticker A Plan Forms loading screen Trophy Hunter charm

60 Trophies Track and Kill gun screen

150 Trophies “Venom Strike” M13B weapon blueprint

1000 Trophies Trophy Hunt Master calling card



Players only have until Tuesday, May 9 to earn these trophies through gameplay, so if you want to pick up these goodies, jump onto the battlefield today.