Whacky CoD trailer for new skin that turns players into chicken blasted as ‘hot garbage’

Call of Duty has seen its fair share of ridiculous skins in the past, but I guarantee this one for Warzone Mobile takes the cake chicken.

CoD data miners have uncovered the next Warzone Mobile bundle titled “Extra Crispy,” which sees players wield an HCR56 machine gun capable of turning foes into pieces of fried chicken. The leaks come courtesy of @RealityUK_ on X (formerly Twitter), with the trailer, weapon, and animation on full display—and early reactions are far from fresh.

The trailer opens with a soldier in a chicken suit blasting through a fenceline and gunning down a shocked opponent, who on death explodes into pieces of chicken that scatter around. Later, this Extra Crispy abomination is shown in full: An HCR56 covered in chicken branding, chicken batter, and a toy chicken holding a gun and a piece of chicken.

It only gets worse when you inspect the gun; your character will pull a fresh chicken out of his pocket and slam it on the front of the gun, quickly frying it. Your player then takes a big bite out of the cooked chook before resuming battle.

“This is hot garbage,” one player said in a post on Reddit. “This used to be a World War 2 game, now it’s basically Fortnight [sic] with a different brand.” Other fans were utterly shocked such a skin could be conceived, while others can’t wait for Black Ops 6—as if that will fix anything given the direction each CoD title has gone regarding cosmetics in recent years.

Some were impressed at how… advanced?… skins had become but hated the idea they couldn’t be earned. “I miss when you had to play the game and have [the] skill to unlock higher-tier skins instead of just buying them,” one said, while another hoped skins with this complexity made it to MW3 and main CoD titles and not just Warzone Mobile.

Warzone Mobile‘s designers certainly go all out when it comes to weapons, like the Fool’s Gold MG42 cosmetic we saw last April that has an entire battlefield on a gun. This, however, goes a little too far. The weapon will likely cost you a heap of cash, too: Fully unlocked Mythic gun skins in Warzone Mobile require luck through the gacha Mythic Draw system. All things considered, I’d rather just go out and buy a chicken burger.

