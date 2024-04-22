This CoD Mobile gun skin may just be the most ludicrous cosmetic we’ve ever seen

Call of Duty has long dropped the “mil-spec” aesthetic and has become known for its bright, pretty out-there cosmetics, but this latest season four weapon skin in CoD Mobile might just take the cake as the craziest design ever.

CoD‘s art team has gone above and beyond in creating The Campaign, a Mythic-grade weapon skin for the MG42 machine gun which was introduced on April 17 as part of the Fool’s Gold update. The Campaign Mythic variant is a throwback to vintage CoD titles of old and features an entire battlefield on the actual gun.

The detail in this weapon is astonishing. Image via Activision

A battlefield on a gun? It’s something you need to see to believe. The top side of the MG42 is covered in grassland, mud, and a beachhead, and contains soldiers, destroyed tanks, and towers on fire—an actual live depiction of warfare on the gun. As showcased by Leakers on Duty on X (formerly Twitter), inspecting the gun takes the skin to the next level; a live sequence plays out, where the soldiers fire upon the hill at the end of the weapon, a plane dive bombs over the barrel, and a sequence with two soldiers plays out in the midst of the firefight.

“Don’t worry soldier, I’m with you every step of the way—we fight for the generations to come,” says the soldier, helping up his buddy off the “ground” as the Hans Zimmer-written original score hits a crescendo, with a fictional photograph picturing World War Two soldiers flies onto the screen as the weapon is lowered.

As the player racks up a killstreak with The Campaign, the battlefield becomes more detailed with flames licking at the sides and top of the MG42. It’s an absolute beast of a weapon and a skin and is sure to make your opponents fear you—if not for how the weapon looks, then the amount you spent on getting it.

The over-the-top CoD skin won’t be easy to obtain, unfortunately. You’ll need to open your wallet and try your luck with the Mythic Draw system if you want this MG42 skin, as you can only get it by landing The Campaign through the use of CoD Points—and if you aren’t lucky, you’ll be caught spending a lot of money.

The Campaign is one of numerous weapon skins that arrived with the Season Four patch and between constant updates and events for CoD Mobile and Warzone Mobile, fans of the franchise playing on mobile are spoiled for choice.

