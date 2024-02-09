Warzone player exposes troubling Irradiated and Quick Fix perk combo after season 2 buff

Warzone players have discovered that using the Quick Fix and Irradiated perks in tandem makes it possible to stay alive in the gas much longer than intended.

As part of the CoD: MW3 season two update on Feb. 7, the Irradiated perk received a buff, reducing gas damage by 20 percent instead of 10 percent and now allowing players to replace armor plates while in the gas. “With this change, we aim to allow for an adjacent benefit while using Irradiated,” Raven Software said. “Being able to plate in the gas will open rotation opportunities.”

But what the devs didn’t account for is the Quick Fix perk, which immediately starts health regeneration after killing an enemy or inserting a plate. The ability to armor up in the gas paired with Quick Fix opened Pandora’s box when it comes to using the gas as a tool for victories.

Quick Fix and Irradiated perk combo breaks Warzone

During a recent Warzone match on Fortune’s Keep, content creator and pro player Fifakill survived in the gas for over a minute by using the Irradiated and Quick Fix combo. The Irradiated perk is designed to make players move faster in the gas and take less damage, and the streamer used those benefits to his advantage.

Whenever Fifakill was on the verge of death while in the gas, putting an armor plate on restarted the health regeneration thanks to the Quick Fix perk. Fifa was able to rotate all the way around the circle before dying in the end.

It also doesn’t help that Raven Software improved health regeneration speeds in the season two update. This means the speed at which you begin to heal after taking damage changed from seven to six seconds, and health regeneration per second increased from 40 to 50. So even when the streamer was on his very last bit of health, quicker health regenerations made it possible to stay alive when that probably shouldn’t have been the case otherwise.

The Warzone devs wanted to create more opportunities for players to rotate in the gas with these changes, but it’s hard to imagine this is what they envisioned when they introduced these buffs. And now, the devs have responded by temporarily updating the Quick Fix perk to “remove the health regen that starts after replacing an armor plate.”