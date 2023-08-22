Warzone 2 players agree Treyarch made perfect choice with latest RPG bans

Should they be gone for good?

Warzone 2’s controversial RPG meta, dubbed “overpowered” by creators, professionals, and casual players, has finally taken a critical hit, and Treyarch Studios is being lauded for taking major steps toward balancing the game’s competitive mode.

#Warzone Ranked Play restrictions have been updated.



❌ RPG-7

❌ Strela-P



These weapons will appear restricted in custom loadout menus and are restricted in-game once you're in a match.



Note: Ground Loot will be updated at a later date to align with these new restrictions. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 21, 2023

Weeks into season five of Call of Duty, on Aug. 21, Treyarch banned two divisive rocket launchers, RPG-7 and Strela-P, from Warzone 2’s Ranked Play. The said launchers may appear unrestricted in Custom Loadouts, but according to Treyarch, players will no longer be able to use them in ranked matches. That said, ground loot is yet to be updated at a later date.

Expectedly, players who detest the idea of one-shot weapons welcomed the idea of banning RPGs from Ranked.

The most common claim against the RPGs in their present form is that these weapons require little to no skill for players to wield them.

Popular CoD creators like Speros, Fifakill, IceManIsaac, WarsZ, and more demanded that RPG-7 be removed from Warzone 2 Ranked because it’s too overpowered and is destroying the balance Treyarch is working so hard for.

Of course, RPG enjoyers don’t agree with such allegations, swearing the fact that launchers are incredibly fun to use and require practice to hit right.

Besides the now-vaulted RPG-7 and Strela-P, Warzone 2‘s weaponry hosts two other rocket launchers, PILA and JOKR, and those are still allowed in ranked matches.

It’s also worth noting that RPG-7 and Strela-P aren’t gone for good. Besides reminding players that their decisions for Ranked Play’s competitive settings are based on the community’s feedback and collected data, Treyarch teased that the restricted weapons may return to Ranked after “undergoing balance changes and fixes.”

Interestingly, many players seem to believe RPGs can never be competitive and should stay out of Warzone 2 Ranked forever. How Treyarch handles the hate for launchers is a story for the future.

