Warzone 2 is finally getting a ranked play mode—and it could be coming soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s ranked play mode goes live later today, and Warzone 2 might be getting the same treatment very soon.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Call of Duty’s U.K. Twitter account revealed news about some upcoming content in the series that was shown to creators in a call last week, according to ModernWarzone.

🚨 BREAKING: Warzone Ranked is coming!!!🚨



I have more info to share later on today about Season 2 and more from a creator call with the Call of Duty studios last week.



Stay tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/X3mv5NaQNq — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 15, 2023

Among the news is confirmation of a ranked mode coming to Warzone, which is something that has been requested by players for several years, going back to the launch of the original game in 2020.

It’s unclear how the ranked mode in Warzone 2 will function, but confirmation of a competitive variant of the battle royale game will be a welcome one to players everywhere.

In the deleted tweet, Activision also confirmed that Gunfight mode will be returning to Modern Warfare 2, and Plunder mode will be added into Warzone 2 in “season three and beyond,” with no specific dates given.

This means that the earliest Warzone 2 could see its ranked mode is in season three, which will likely begin sometime in April.

Official confirmation about Warzone ranked and the other new reveals should be coming soon.