Warzone 2 crossplay guide | How to play with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players on the same team

Crossplay has been a staple feature of multiplayer video games for several years, and the feature has returned in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Essentially, crossplay lets Call of Duty players from across systems party up and play multiplayer games together. Regardless of if players are on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or whatever else, most multiplayer games in the modern era allow for crossplay.

However, since Warzone 2 is the hottest new shooter on the market, players are curious about how to take advantage of the feature in that game specifically.

The process has virtually remained the same from the original Warzone battle royale, but there are a couple of kinks that players should be aware of when trying to squad up with players from other systems.

We’ll explain everything about crossplay in Warzone 2 below.

How to set up crossplay in Warzone 2

Any player that wants to party up with a friend in Warzone 2 will simply need their Activision ID. This is the Gamertag and number that is attached to any player in CoD.

To find your specific Activision ID, head to the settings of Warzone 2, go to “Account and Network,” and then find the Activision ID box. Click on “Show ID” and your name and number will appear on the screen.

From here, you can tell a friend this information or you can add your friends by their ID. To do that, go to the Social tab in Warzone 2 and then scroll over to “Friends.” Here, click the “Add Friend” box and type in the player’s full Activision ID. It should look like this: “JohnDoe#1234567.”

When you have your friends added, simply invite them to your party through the Friends tab within the Social menu. For this to work, you will need to have crossplay enabled. Something to note, though, PC players don’t currently have the option to enable/disable crossplay, so Steam or Battle.Net users can disregard this step.

Xbox and PlayStation users will need to have crossplay enabled if they want to invite a PC player, though. To make sure crossplay is enabled, go back to the “Account and Network” tab and find the crossplay option. Enable it if you’re going to be playing with a PC user.

If you’re only playing with console players, then you can disable crossplay to lower your chances of running into PC cheaters in Warzone 2.

For PC players, however, you’re stuck with crossplay turned on.

That’s all you need to know about crossplay in Warzone 2 and playing with friends outside of your system—now you’re ready to drop into Al Mazrah with a full squad!