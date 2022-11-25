Get those PC gamers out of your server.

Warzone 2 has crossplay, and while it’s a great feature, sometimes console players want to play without getting instantly headshot by PC players on their servers.

Crossplay is an incredible feature that lets users play games with friends across different consoles and PCs. Players have been looking for this feature for years, and now we have it, some players are sick of it already.

There’s a good reason why. It’s incredibly unfair for console players to battle it out against players with a mouse and keyboard. The joystick pales in comparison to the precision of a mouse.

Players on PCs can have binds, making it easier for quick reactions to overpower your set controls on console.

Warzone 2 does have the ability for certain gamers to turn off their crossplay, but some people will have to deal with not having the option.

How do I turn off crossplay on Warzone 2?

Image via Activision

For you PC players, you, unfortunately, cannot turn off crossplay. But let’s be honest, you had the advantage here anyway.

PlayStation 4 and 5s can turn off their crossplay by doing this:

Hit up the Warzone 2 main menu

Tap the “Options” button

Press R1 to go to “Settings”

In Settings, search until you find “Artwork and Network”

Locate crossplay and turn it off

Xbox has its own way to turn off crossplay. To turn it off, you’ll have to:

Go to “General Settings”

Click “Online safety and family”

Go into “Privacy and online safety”

Select “Xbox Privacy”

Go into “View Details and Customize”

Click “Communication and Multiplayer”

Select “Cross-network play”

Click “block”

Unfortunately, for PC players, that’s just the way it is. You’ll be stuck with controller-using teammates from time to time.

For you controller users, don’t stress, as you can easily change the setting and avoid PC players ruining your games.