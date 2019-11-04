Tommey joins Dallas Empire as Call of Duty League substitute

Modern Warfare was released under two weeks ago, but so far, the Dallas Empire have looked like one of the best Call of Duty League teams in online tournaments. And now, the organization has added a seasoned veteran to the team as a substitute.

Thomas “Tommey” Trewren will be a reserve player for the Dallas Empire in the 2020 Call of Duty League season, the organization announced today. Dallas’ starting lineup features James “Clayster” Eubanks, Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal, and Ian “Crimsix” Porter.

Dallas Empire on Twitter The list of legends grows. Welcome @Tommey to the Empire as our substitute player, pending league approval. Press release: https://t.co/7YNXekq5eY

Tommey is one of the most popular European Call of Duty pros who’s been competing for almost a decade. Throughout his career, he’s represented several organizations, including Dignitas, Millenium, Vitality, Fnatic, and Splyce.

Last year, Tommey began the Black Ops 4 season playing for Team Reciprocity. But in May, the 27-year-old veteran stepped down from Reciprocity’s team, revealing that he was “struggling mentally” and would be taking an indefinite break from competing.

Tommey returned to the stage in August for the biggest Call of Duty tournament of the year, CoD Champs 2019. This allowed him to remain one of two pros who have competed in every $1 million Call of Duty tournament—the other being Clayster. Tommey, playing for Sicario Gaming, secured a top-12 placing at CoD Champs 2019.

Although Tommey won’t be in Dallas’ starting lineup, he’s another veteran presence who can help teach some of the Empire’s younger players, like Shotzzy and iLLeY.

The 2020 Call of Duty League season will begin on Jan. 24.