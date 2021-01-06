The best maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, ranked

Line up and fight in these locales.

A Call of Duty game is only as good as its maps—the locations where battles are fought and lifelong memories are forged.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare featured a number of new maps alongside a few reprisals from previous CoD titles, like classics such as Shipment and Crash. Fittingly, our list of the best maps in the game is a mix of both.

MW's map design has been heavily criticized by many who say that a lot of them are too big and feature too many doors, along with being too vertical at times. But that's not to say there aren't some gems on the list.

Here's our list of the best maps available in CoD: Modern Warfare.

Gun Runner

Arguably the best new map in the game, Gun Runner is great for multiple game modes in casual and competitive play alike.

Shoot House

This is definitely most people's favorite new map in the game. Shoot House 24/7 is a playlist where many players spent countless hours leveling up and having fun with friends.

Hackney Yard

Hackney is another excellent example of a map that works well in many modes and is fun for both casual play and esports pros.

Shipment

Call of Duty 4's mini map of mayhem returned in MW and players felt nostalgia along with a big hit to their K/D ratio when it released in 2020.

Crash

Another classic CoD4 map, Crash is often thought of as one of the best and most memorable maps in the series, so it grabs an easy spot on our list.

Rammaza

Rammaza is one of the best non-respawn maps in the game, excellent for Search and Destroy.

St. Petrograd

The streets of St. Petrograd are where many MW players became accustomed to the game in its early days. Just watch the windows when crossing through the middle of the map.

Vacant

CoD4 introduced a number of classic maps to the series, so we were happy to see Vacant brought back in the new title.

Atlas Superstore

While Atlas is possibly more widely known as a landing spot in Warzone, it's also an excellent addition to six-vs-six modes.

Broadcast

The final spot on our list is taken by Broadcast, another classic CoD4 map remastered for MW—and also another popular landing spot in Warzone.