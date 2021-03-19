The best lethal equipment in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Whether it’s a cross-map tomahawk or a two-piece grenade kill for the win, lethal equipment is pivotal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

If not for pesky Trophy Systems and perks like Flak Jacket, lethal equipment could be the biggest game-changer there is. So while they're situational, lethals are still important.

When building a class in Black Ops Cold War, weapons are just the beginning. You'll need to select perks, a wildcard, a Field Upgrade, and a throwable tactical and lethal.

When it comes to lethal options in Black Ops Cold War, there are five of them: Frag, C4, Semtex, Molotov, and Tomahawk. Here are your best options for making a class to dominate in multiplayer.

Semtex

Screengrab via Activision

Grenade that sticks to surfaces before detonating.

The Semtex has a short timer of just a few seconds and it will automatically blow up once the timer ends. This is one of the best options in the game due to both its ability to stick to enemies and surfaces and its high explosive power.

Frag

Screengrab via Activision

Explodes after a short fuse. Can be cooked by holding button.

The classic Frag grenade is a staple in shooter games and for good reason—it's reliable. By holding down the grenade button, you can control when it explodes, allowing you to cook it for a few seconds and throw it to detonate it immediately to not let the enemy run.

Tomahawk

Screengrab via Activision

Retrievable axe that kills instantly on impact.

For the cheekier players among us, the Tomahawk is a classic. This throwable is a one-hit kill and you can pick it back up again, meaning you can potentially chain kills nonstop.

You'll often see Tomahawks landing near you when you're spawning in the beginning of a match since players often like to aim for no-look, cross-map kills. But the Tomahawk is way more useful than that in the right hands.