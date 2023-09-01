The best Lachmann Shroud loadout in Warzone

Season Five Reloaded in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 added several new weapons, including a strong pistol. But the highlight just may be another SMG from the Lachmann & MEER weapon platform: the Lachmann Shroud.

While the Lachmann Shroud may be frowned upon because it’s a burst-fire SMG, don’t let that description sway you from trying it out in Warzone. The gun is a force at close-range if you’ve got the trigger speed necessary for it.

Here’s the best attachments for the Lachmann Shroud SMG in Warzone.

Best Lachmann Shroud loadout in Warzone

Get up close and personal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.50 oz Aim Down Sight Speed: -51.00 ft

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: LM Stockless Mod

LM Stockless Mod Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40 Hip Walking Speed: -0.80 oz Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40 in

Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.00 oz Sprint to Fire Speed: -0.45 in

Lachmann TCG-10

To find success with the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone, I think you really need to have a dominant trigger finger. You need to fire fast with this weapon, and you have to nail the cadence of how the SMG’s burst-fire works.

If you pull the trigger too fast, you’ll miss out on a burst or two. If you pull it too slow, the gun just isn’t worth using. You need to get the timing right, and this gun actually performs pretty well up close, especially with this loadout.

This set of attachments will really have you flying, with big buffs to both mobility and handling, along with a massive 50 Round Drum magazine and solid hipfire. I like to swap to this when entering buildings for its strength in close-range engagements.

Best perk package for Lachmann Shroud in Warzone

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, High Alert

The first three of these perks are basic stock perks for Warzone as this point, but the big choice to be made is in the final one. I prefer High Alert to keep me aware of when enemies are looking my way, but I also like Ghost for certain scenarios when UAV’s are prominent.

Best equipment for Lachmann Shroud in Warzone

Tactical: Stun

Stun Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Warzone’s go-to equipment depends on what kind of player you are. Stun grenades are powerful and can be swapped out with a smoke if you like to use them for cover, but I prefer to use Semtex in my lethal slot for quick kills on downed foes or explosive damage on enemies hiding indoors.

