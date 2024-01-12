The best DM56 loadout and class setup in MW3

Among the massive roster of guns to use in Modern Warfare 3, there are some sleepers. One of them is this slept-on marksman rifle in our best DM56 loadout and class setup in MW3.

Marksman rifles often find their shine in Warzone thanks to their long-range damage, but the DM56 is a weapon that’s worth using in MW3 multiplayer as well. It has superior handling, strong firepower, and incredible accuracy when using the right attachments.

Here’s our pick for the best DM56 loadout build in MW3.

Best DM56 loadout and class setup in MW3

Try it out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The DM56 will be familiar to Call of Duty players and fans of the Holger 556 or Holger 26. This is the marksman rifle version of both of those guns. And while it may not be as popular of a meta pick as the AR and LMG counterparts, this is a weapon you can easily dominate with in multiplayer with the right setup.

Best DM56 build in MW3

Muzzle: ELR Blackfire Compensator

ELR Blackfire Compensator Barrel: Prime Lord Heavy Barrel

Prime Lord Heavy Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Holger Recoil Pad

Holger Recoil Pad Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Our DM56 build turns the marksman rifle into a laser beam, with little to no recoil to speak of. These attachments also serve to buff the gun’s Damage, Range, and Accuracy, turning it into a gun that is fun to use and extremely powerful with accurate shots.

The DM56 is a two-or-three shot kill at most ranges thanks to the fact it’s a designated marksman rifle that’s meant to deal damage at range. With this build, you can do so, but it truly excels at mid-range and beyond, making it a fun pick on a variety of MW3’s multiplayer maps.

Tip: Normally marksman rifles require pacing out your shots. With this low-recoil loadout, feel free to fire as fast as your trigger finger will allow it, basically turning the DM56 into a very powerful assault rifle if you can muster up the speed.

Because of this, I prefer to use the classic Slate Reflector optic for MW3’s mid-sized maps. It can easily be swapped out, however, for a long-range scope like the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x or something similar if you want to dole out damage from afar in Ground War.

Best DM56 class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

This all-purpose gear setup is great for any kind of mid-range build in MW3. I like using it with my AR loadouts and since the DM56 kind of feels like a semi-auto AR with the 30 Round Mag, this makes it a fitting setup to use.