Superstar Warzone pro details new season 4 meta for both long-range and close-range battles

Call of Duty: Warzone’s ever-shifting meta has shifted once again in season four, with new weapons added and old weapons being buffed and nerfed.
Just a day after Warzone’s season four launched, top pro streamer and competitor Fifakill revealed their picks for the new season to help you dominate your matches. And if you know anything about Fifakill, you should listen: The streamer has earned over $400,000 in Warzone tournaments.
Here’s what Fifakill has to say about the top meta guns to use in season four of Warzone.
Fifakill’s Warzone season four meta loadouts
Fifakill’s picks for top weapons to use in season four right now are the DG-58 LSW LMG for long-range and the FJX Horus SMG for up-close encounters. Here are Fifakill’s detailed loadout builds for both.
Fifakill’s DG-58 LSW Warzone build
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: WUDI Long Barrel
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Ammunition: 5.8×42 High Grain Rounds
The reigning long-range king retains its crown for now, according to Fifakill. The DG-58 LSW has been a popular pick for a while in Warzone, and that hasn’t changed much after the start of season four.
This loadout is pretty standard for the DG-58 LSW as many people run similar attachments. But this setup should treat you just fine on either Urzikstan or any Resurgence map.
Fifakill’s FJX Horus Warzone build
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Barrel: Martis Heavy Barrel
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds
- Magazine: 48 Round Magazine
- Rear Grip: LULL-9m Grip
According to Fifakill, the season three SMG the FJX Horus is the new king of close-range damage in season four. What’s important to note here, though, is that you first must equip the Martis Heavy Barrel to equip the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider, but the rest of the loadout is pretty straightforward.
If you restrict using this SMG to up-close encounters inside buildings or when pushing up on teams to pressure them, this one will help you pick up some easy kills in Warzone.