Spiked gun texture glitch is back in Call of Duty: Warzone season 6

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season six was released yesterday, Sept. 29. Fans have had a hard time playing the game so far because of crashes and bugs. And an infamous texture glitch, also known as the spiked gun glitch, wasn’t fixed with the latest update.

This glitch makes it extremely difficult for players to use their equipped weapon because it deforms the gun into a mass of spikes flashing as you move. The glitch covers a player’s entire screen, which also makes it impossible to see what’s happening.

The spiked gun glitch was first seen in Call of Duty: Warzone back in season five in August. Even after the developers fixed the issue, it came back in a September patch.

Activision hasn’t said anything yet about the return of this glitch, but a fix might come in a later patch like it did in the last season when the bug first appeared.

The new season isn’t off to the best start. Many players have had their game crash three to five times in a row in both Modern Warfare and Warzone on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Activision is trying to have a fix for this issue available today, Sept. 30.

Players have also spotted other glitches involving the new features added with the update, such as the subway system. Season six also brought two new Operators named Farah and Nikolai, as well as new weapons, game modes, and maps.