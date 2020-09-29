Activision investigating crashes following Modern Warfare and Warzone season 6 update

It might take a while to find a solution.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s season six update was released earlier today, Sept. 29. But many players haven’t been able to properly experience the new season because of crashes.

Activision said today that it’s “actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update.” It might take a while for the developers to find out what’s causing the game to crash and solve it, however.

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) September 29, 2020

When crashing, a screen will appear saying “an error has occurred in the following application: (CE-34878-O) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.” Some players have had their game crash three to five times in a row.

Aside from the game crashing, many players are also reporting glitches involving the new subway system and having connectivity issues. High traffic on the update’s release date could explain some of these issues.

The season six update is a big one at 20 GB. The new season brought the subway system as a fast travel mode, new weapons, two new operators, new game modes, and new maps.

Call of Duty fans should keep an eye on the Activision Support Twitter page for any potential updates on today’s issues.