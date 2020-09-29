Check out the full notes for what's changing in CoD: MW and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare’s season six patch is just hours away and the developers at Infinity Ward have released the patch notes for the big update.

While season six notably adds both Farah and Nikolai as new Operators and opens up the underground subway stations in Verdansk in Warzone, the update also includes some much-needed bug fixes and balance passes.

Image via Activision

Warzone players will be happy or upset to know that the Origin-12 and C4 have received nerfs. The shotgun, which has become problematic in recent weeks, has had its close-range damage nerfed. Slug shotgun rounds have had their damage increased, though.

For C4, there will now be a small delay when performing a quick detonation and a beep will play when it’s triggered. Initial throw velocity has also been nerfed by 30 percent.

The full patch notes can be found below:

General fixes

C4: Slight delay when performing a quick detonation. A beep will now play when quick detonation is triggered. Also reduced throw initial velocity by 30 percent.

Fix for a bug where, after reviving a teammate in Survival, there will be a five-second delay before the user is able to use their weapon again.

Fix for an issue where players could obtain unlimited Stopping Power rounds.

Fix for an issue where the defending player had a long respawn timer after the HQ was taken back and all players were dead while in a Headquarters match.

Fix for an issue where it was possible to put a Molotov or grenade into a planted bomb causing it to kill the diffusing player.

Weapons

Fix for two issues where the player’s watch and/or Heartbeat Sensor would not be entirely visible when using the XRK Chainsaw attachment on the Finn LMG.

Fix for a bug where explosive and thermite rounds do not function as intended on the Chronic variant from the Blunt Force II bundle.

Fixed an issue where the muzzle selection screen for the Finn LMG was hard to view in the Gunsmith menu.

Fixed an issue where the player’s left hand will not properly grip the weapon when the 23.0” Romanian barrel is equipped on the AK.

Fixed a few bugs where the prone hipfire viewmodel positioning was not appearing as intended and could disappear in certain circumstances.

Origin 12: Reduced very close damage in Warzone.

Shotguns: Increased damage of slugs in Warzone.

XRK ChainSAW – FiNN LMG: Adding a description in Gunsmith nothing the attachment does not allow for weapon mounting. Increased brightness on the Tac Laser attachment.



Warzone

Fixed a collision issue in the south corner of the Stadium.

Fix for an issue where a fence with a white tarp over it near the Hospital was allowing players to see through it on one side.

Fix for an issue where, on occasion, the train would appear as a white placeholder icon on the map.

Implemented fixes to help properly track Warzone wins.

Fixed a bug where players were unable to damage enemies with gunfire while on an ascender.

If a player has their minimap set to not rotate, they will see inaccurate pings on the heartbeat sensor. This has been fixed.

Fix for a rare issue where the Train’s supply boxes could vanish during longer rounds.

