Call of Duty: Warzone’s gun texture glitch is back

The “demon glitch” is back. A horrifying and sometimes game-breaking visual bug has returned in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The glitch ran rampant in Warzone last month, frustrating and annoying players everywhere. It was fixed in an update, but it appears that the latest Warzone patch has brought it back for some.

Call of Duty streamer Frozone posted a clip of the glitch ruining his Gulag match late last night, confirming that the bug somehow re-emerged in the battle royale. Other players posted it happening to them on Twitter and Reddit, so it appears to be more than just a chance occurrence.

The bug occurs on certain guns, warping the textures into a polygonal monster that takes up the player’s entire screen, making them unable to see anything around them. In the Gulag, or anywhere else, this is obviously a big problem.

When the bug first popped up in August, Infinity Ward pushed it to the top of the priority list, and it was fixed within a couple of weeks. If the issue is truly widespread, reporting the problem on social media should hopefully bring it to the attention of the developer for another fix.

Currently, Infinity Ward’s Trello board does not list the return of the glitch as a known issue.