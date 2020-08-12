Call of Duty: Warzone players are getting frustrated with an annoying visual texture glitch

Call of Duty: Warzone’s infamous “demon” texture glitch has some of the game’s top players fed up and frustrated.

The glitch, which Infinity Ward calls “corruption,” turns guns into horrific, blocky images that have the potential to cover up a player’s entire screen. And some Warzone content creators have voiced their frustrations about it on social media.

Day 10 of this…



Love it! pic.twitter.com/RSVEtPEJ8K — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 12, 2020

YouTube streamer CouRage took the comedic route with his anger, posting a tweet today of him sarcastically calling out for his teammates when he couldn’t see anything on their screen thanks to the glitch.

Twitch streamer BobbyPoff, meanwhile, lost his composure entirely when the glitch got him killed in a Teep’s Trials Warzone tournament. It’s hard to blame him.

Call of Duty League pro JKap posted a two-minute video detailing how the issue affects multiple floor loot weapons in Warzone. The glitch can sometimes be avoided by removing camos from guns, but when floor loot blueprint guns come with camos, it’s always a possibility.

The current state of Warzone summed up pic.twitter.com/LGwHlp3nne — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) August 12, 2020

These are just a few of the videos circulating social media over the past few days. The glitch is pretty widespread and it seems unavoidable in Warzone unless players only use their own loadouts. It even happens in the Gulag, so the camo solution isn’t 100 percent effective, either.

The Infinity Ward Modern Warfare Trello board lists the bug as “fixed in a future update” and “in progress.” Infinity Ward senior communications manager Ashton Williams confirmed on Aug. 10 that the update is coming.

But for now, players will have to beware of the “demons” in Warzone. An ETA for the patch has not yet been given by Infinity Ward.